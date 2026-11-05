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KT SAT to Lead South Korea Maritime Connectivity Project With ST Engineering iDirect
By Rachel Jewett,6 days ago
KT SAT will lead a secure maritime connectivity project for the government of South Korea, working with ST Engineering iDirect, tech company Waldo, and Intellian. Under the project, ST Engineering iDirect will upgrade the government’s existing iDirect Ku-band environment and establishing a next-generation Ka-band satcom system to modernize maritime communications. It is meant to provide a phased transition between the existing Ku-band and new Ka-band environments. ST Engineering iDirect stated its ground system will provide advanced network monitoring, operational assurance, and centralized network management capabilities.