undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Redwire to Fly Second VLEO Test for DARPA Otter Program
By Rachel Jewett,7 days ago
DARPA awarded Redwire a $20 million contract to fly a second Very Low Earth Orbit (VLEO) test as part of its Otter program, Redwire announced Thursday. The new award funds a rapid flight experiment, which will fly ahead of the full Otter VLEO mission, Spence Wise, senior vice president of Space Missions for Redwire, told Via Satellite. It will be a short-duration flight, lasting less than 24 hours, targeted for late 2027.