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Early voting sustained high voter turnout during the midterms
By Taylor Sansom, The Shorthorn editor-in-chief,8 days ago
Early voting for the midterm election at UTA brought vans, bicycles and student-led marches. The loss of the Maverick Activities Center as a voting site prompted campus organizations and nonprofits to assist students and community members in casting their ballots at the Tarrant County Sub-Courthouse in Arlington on Abram Street. For many, the efforts provided a push to get them to the polls.