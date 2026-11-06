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ALLSKNS Launches ALLDAY SLIDE, A Recovery Shoe With Four Looks in One Pair
By Lauren Keating,8 days ago
One of the creative minds behind the Yeezy/adidas Innovation Lab is at it again. Omar Bailey led the lab and has created custom cleats and other footwear for NFL athletes like Jalen Ramsey, Trent Williams, and Travon Walker. Now he’s launching ALLSKNS, a new sports brand with young athletes in mind. The company’s first product is a recovery shoe that takes comfort and style to the next level.