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Two New Commissioners Headed to the Arizona Corporation Commission
By Sierra Club,7 days ago
Phoenix — Come January, the Arizona Corporation Commission (ACC) will be bi-partisan as two Democrats, Clara Pratte and Jonathon Hill, have been elected to the ACC. They will be joining current Republican commissioners Lea Márquez Peterson, Rachel Walden, and René Lopez. The election comes as the Commission is considering rate increases for Arizona Public Service Company (APS) and Tucson Electric Power Company (TEP), and mechanisms that would allow both utilities to increase rates every year with less stakeholder input, and as the Commission begins to consider the utilities’ proposed long-term resource plans.
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