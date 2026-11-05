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Announcers set for Raiders vs. 49ers Week 9 matchup
By Lance Fernandez, Raiders Wire,6 days ago
The Las Vegas Raiders are back to square one after defeating the New York Jets in Week 8. But at 4-4, their road trip continues by visiting the San Francisco 49ers in Week 9. The 49ers are coming off a shocking road loss to the Atlanta Falcons. That setback should motivate Kyle Shanahan’s crew to do better this time. Along with trying to win again, the Niners are undefeated at home.