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Social Impact Authors: How & Why Author Angelica Garcia Is Helping To Change Our World
By Yitzi Weiner,7 days ago
People needed language, validation, and a roadmap for healing. That realization pushed me to bring my message to the greater world. As a part of this series, we had the pleasure to interview Angelica Garcia. Angelica Garcia, LCSW, couples therapist, author, and founder of Constitutional Psychology, a framework exploring how...