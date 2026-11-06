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Dane County Approves $3M Budget for Sheriff Deputies’ Body Cameras
By Editorial Staff,8 days ago
Body Cameras for Dane County Deputies Closer to Reality with Budget Approval. In a significant step towards enhancing transparency and accountability, Dane County sheriff’s deputies are set to be equipped with body cameras by 2027. County supervisors have approved a capital budget that allocates $3 million for these devices, marking a pivotal moment in the county’s law enforcement practices.