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Trump Signs Executive Order Declaring Oval Office and Cabinet Room National Monuments
By Editorial Staff,8 days ago
The rooms where some of America’s most consequential decisions have been made may soon carry a new layer of legal protection. President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday designating the Oval Office and the White House Cabinet Room as a national monument, a move aimed at shielding both spaces from major changes without congressional approval.