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No. 5 Michigan capitalizes on its chances, brings down No. 2 Connecticut for historic win, 77-66
By Jaxson Kaplan-Rudolph,8 days ago
When Geno Auriemma found out Sarah Strong had committed her third personal foul, the No. 5 Michigan women’s basketball team found itself with a golden opportunity. Just seven minutes into the first quarter, the Connecticut coach pulled his star guard from the game after she picked up two fouls in quick succession. But Auriemma admitted postgame Strong was already sitting on one earlier — and was now just a couple of defensive mistakes away from an ejection.