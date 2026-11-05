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Life in the high lane: Kyle Larson, Corey Day talk about ripping the boards at Homestead
6 days ago
HOMESTEAD, Fla. – Corey Day has never run in a NASCAR O’Reilly Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Yet, the consensus is he will be good at it. Great even. And a large reason for that thinking – other than the fact that he’s won each of the last two races on 1.5-mile speedways – is that he’s shown prowess in running the high lane. He utilized that skill in wins at Dover Motor Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway and in times in his wins at Charlotte Motor Speedway.