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Disney Welcomes Military Families to Cotino for an "Incredible" Celebration
By Reiley Selinger,8 days ago
Military families received a superhero-sized welcome at Cotino, a Storyliving by Disney community in California’s Coachella Valley, during a special celebration honoring their service and sacrifice. What’s Happening:. In recognition of National Veterans and Military Families Month, Disney welcomed families from Marine Air Ground Task Force Training Command...