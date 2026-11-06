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Enzo’s Hideaway Bootlegger’s Dinner Returns to Disney Springs With WhistlePig Whiskey
By Reiley Selinger,7 days ago
This five-course experience will feature a selection of WhistlePig whiskeys, including two coveted Boss Hog editions and an optional pour of an ultra-rare 21-year single malt. The dinner begins at 6 p.m. on Thursday, December 10, 2026, at Enzo’s Hideaway. Guests will enjoy an Italian-inspired menu paired with distinctive whiskey expressions, with WhistlePig brand educator Ingrid Rodriguez serving as the evening’s guide. Rodriguez, the current president of the United States Bartenders’ Guild, will walk guests through the selections and pairings.