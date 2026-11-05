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SIUE Campus Visits Include Growing Number of High School and Community College Advisors
3 days ago
Southern Illinois University Edwardsville hosted two one-day conferences that served as a warm welcome for area for more than 50 high school counselors and 30 community college professionals. The University offered detailed data, testimonials and an open forum to assure attendees that recent high profile enrollment news includes well-defined pathways to student success and steadfast strides in institutional performance.