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SIUE Graduate School Presents Research Grants to Outstanding Students
4 days ago
The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Graduate School is pleased to announce fall 2026Research Grants for Graduate Students (RGGS) award recipients. The awards, valued at up to $500 each, support the research and creative activities of 29 graduate students studying in the College of Arts and Sciences and Schools of Education, Health and Human Behavior, Pharmacy, and Engineering.