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One person in critical condition after crash on U.S. 40 near Rocheport, official says
By Avery Copeland and Payton Busselman, KOMU 8 News,8 days ago
BOONE COUNTY — One person was in critical condition after a crash Thursday night on U.S. 40 east of Rocheport, according to a Boone County Fire Protection District spokesperson. The crash, which happened between Rocheport Gravel Road and North Shady Hills Lane, was one of two crashes that happened...
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