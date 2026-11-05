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Pinterest is coming to life this week at Pinners Conference
By The PLACE,6 days ago
Pinners Conference brings all of the projects, recipes and ideas on Pinterest to life!. Pinners features 140 classes covering popular Pinterest trends, along with a shopping floor featuring more than 400 shops. Attendees can explore everything from hands-on experiences and power tools to shopping and the latest trends making their way across social media.