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All-New Sequel Novel Arrives for ‘Silent Night, Deadly Night’
By Thomas Tuna,5 days ago
Terrorcore Publishing revealed an all-new sequel novel to the 1984 cult classic film and novelization, Silent Night, Deadly Night. The official synopsis of the new book reads “On Christmas morning, Billy Chapman-the Santa Claus Killer-was killed before he could claim his final victim: Mother Superior, the cruel architect of the orphanage where Billy endured years of abuse. His younger brother Ricky survived the massacre, but not unscarred.