undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
ADC Fractional Leader, Nafiu Directs Candidates To Resume Campaigns
By Uzoamaka Ikezue (Staff Reporter),8 days ago
The fractional Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Nafiu Bala Gombe, has directed candidates nominated under his leadership to resume their campaigns following a court judgment nullifying the leadership of the David Mark-led faction. Bala, who spoke to LEADERSHIP after the judgment, also ruled out immediate reconciliation with the...