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Court Sacks Mark-led ADC NWC, Nullifies Atiku’s Candidacy
By PilotnewsPilotAfrican,8 days ago
Chuks Nwachuku, a lawyer and former presidential candidate and Comrade Sani Abubakar, president of Northern Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), have condemned the sacking of David Mark-led African Democratic Congress (ADC) National Working Committee (NWC) and the invalidation of the candidacy of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar by Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court, Abuja.