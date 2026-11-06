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Myles Colvin hits 7 3-pointers, scores 31 to help Cincinnati beat Green Bay 81-64
By The Associated Press,8 days ago
CINCINNATI (AP) — Myles Colvin made 7 of 12 from 3-point range and scored 31 points to help Cincinnati beat Green Bay 81-64 on Thursday night. Colvin, who had two 30-point games for Wake Forest last season, was 10-of-17 shooting and finished with seven rebounds and two blocks for Cincinnati (2-0). Amani Lyles made 7 of 10 from the field and finished with 14 points. MJ Collins and Eric Mahaffey each scored 11.