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Expansion is more than market entry for online operators: Pronet Gaming
3 days ago
Naman Paropkari, Head of Finance at Pronet Gaming, argues that operators moving from Asia into Europe and LatAm must weigh technology, compliance, payments and complexity alongside headline market opportunity. Key takeaways:. Naman Paropkari argues that international expansion is only the beginning for online operators, with commercial sustainability after launch the...