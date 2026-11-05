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Nanci Ann Cordeiro, 86, former Board of Registrars chair
5 days ago
Nanci Ann Cordeiro, 86, who for years served on the Town of Plymouth Board of Registrars, died Nov. 3. She was 86. Born Sept. 3, 1940, to the late Ernest and Alice Hoar (Maguire) of Warren, R.I., she graduated from Rogers High School in Newport, R.I., in 1958, and lived in Plymouth since 1969. An active member of her community, she served as a Cub Scout leader, worked in local Plymouth schools, and was a popular jury pool officer for various Commonwealth courts. She served on the Town of Plymouth Board of Registrars for more than 49 years, including many years as Chair.