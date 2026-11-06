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Hoosiers Cruise Past Bellarmine
By TJ Inman,8 days ago
The Indiana Hoosiers improved to 2-0 with a comfortable 92-69 victory over the Bellarmine Knights in the first-ever regular season meeting between the two schools. Duke transfer Darren Harris scored 15 points in the first half on his way to a career-high 23 points with five made three-pointers and Bryce Lindsay added 13 first-half points as the Hoosiers scored 50 points in the game’s first 20 minutes. Harris and Lindsay (15) were joined in double-figures by Sam Alexis (12) and Aiden Sherrell (12).