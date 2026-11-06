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Incoming Alaska House majority coalition names House speaker, leadership positions
By Corinne Smith,8 days ago
One day after the Alaska Senate’s bipartisan coalition announced key leadership positions, the incoming majority coalition in the Alaska House announced its leadership including that Anchorage independent Calvin Schrage will be the new House speaker. The new House majority coalition of the 35th Alaska State Legislature is forming with...