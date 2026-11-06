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Darren Harris’ Career Night Propels the Hoosiers Past Bellarmine
By Campbell Manahan,8 days ago
Darren Harris had a career high 23 points in Indiana's 92-69 victory over the Bellarmine Knights. Darren Harris spent his first two collegiate seasons riding the bench at Duke. He spent these years playing less than 10 minutes per game, but he was developing as a player and ready to take a larger role in his third year. He got the offer from Indiana and head coach Darian DeVries in the portal and made the change.