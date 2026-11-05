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Billings Skyview grad Charlize Davis leading Rocky women into CCC tournament
By Johnny Day SWX Local Sports Reporter,7 days ago
BILLINGS, Mont. -- The Rocky Mountain College women's soccer team heads into postseason play as the No. 3 seed in the Cascade Collegiate Conference Tournament, which begins Saturday in Medford, Ore. The team will open tournament play Saturday morning against Carroll College after a strong regular season led by senior...