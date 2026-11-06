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10x Genomics CTO expects AI to leave some of biomedical R&D ‘painfully slow’ while other parts are ‘massively accelerated’
By Brian Buntz,8 days ago
The vast majority of 10x Genomics employees and customers who write code have adopted AI tools, chief technology officer Michael Schnall-Levin says. 10x, a Pleasanton, California maker of single-cell and spatial biology instruments whose partners include NVIDIA and Anthropic, launched Sentira Single Cell on Nov. 2. The cloud application uses an agent built on Anthropic’s Claude to run custom analyses of data from the company’s Chromium single-cell platform. In other words, Sentira helps address the “last mile problem” in single-cell analysis, where answering a researcher’s specific biological question often requires a bioinformatician to write custom code. Researchers working with data from 10x’s Chromium platform can ask those questions in plain English, review the agent’s proposed analysis plan and examine the code behind its results.