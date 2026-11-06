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NIH proposes one safety-monitoring standard for all its clinical research
By Julia Rock-Torcivia,8 days ago
Under a draft policy released Nov. 2, 2026, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) would require approved safety-monitoring plans for all the clinical research it supports, including observational studies, and make independent-monitoring requirements depend on study risk. NIH said in its announcement that the update aims to cut administrative burden...