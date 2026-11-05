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The best horror movies of all time, re-screened for 2026
By Clinton Stark,6 days ago
Back in October 2018 I put together my picks for the top 10 horror films of all time. The rules then were simple, and I’m sticking with them this time around too. I prefer art-house and generally abhor cheap jump scares (though they can serve a purpose on a date), and a film has to have a high re-watchability factor: something you’d want to see time and time again for the story, the cinematography, the colors, the soundtrack, the whole experience.