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Four Tigers Earn All-GAC Honors; 12 Named to Academic Honor Roll
8 days ago
RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – The Great American Conference announced its 2026 Women's Soccer All-Conference teams and annual awards, with East Central University earning four All-GAC selections. Senior midfielder Reece Roberson earned All-GAC Second Team honors, while junior defender Makaiah Carlson, junior defender Emily Cavazos and freshman defender Jalynne Campbell were each recognized as All-GAC Honorable Mentions.
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