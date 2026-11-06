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This Week in College Football: Week 10
By Max LaBarbera,8 days ago
Week 10 follows a whirlwind of college football action this past week. Unranked USC beat No. 2 Ohio State in the biggest upset of the weekend. No. 1 Miami remained undefeated after a close 38-35 win against UNC Chapel Hill. In Bloomington, Minnesota caused overtime against Indiana by kicking a 60-yard field goal at the end of the fourth. Indiana responded in overtime with their own 60-yard field goal towin the game. Iowa upset Oklahoma State with a field goal in overtime in an evening thriller.