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Black Doves Season 3: Everything We Know So Far
By Starr Bowenbank,7 days ago
Warning: Spoilers for Black Doves season 2. Black Doves is the latest spy thriller gracing our television screens, this time with Keira Knightley stepping into tactical gear. Knightley stars in the Netflix show as Helen Webb, a highly lethal agent in the Black Doves organization responsible for trading government secrets—but things only become more complicated in season 2 when her husband, Wallace, becomes the prime minister of the United Kingdom.