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OrangePi Zero 3W Pro Announced with Rockchip RK3576 Processor
8 days ago
OrangePi has officially announced the OrangePi Zero 3W Pro, a compact single board computer built around the Rockchip RK3576 processor. Measuring just 65 by 30 millimeters, the miniature board brings mid range processing power and up to 16GB of memory to the ultra small form factor. OrangePi designed the unit to process local media decoding and lightweight artificial intelligence tasks in space constrained environments.