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Design with Jenn Martella: “The Helm”
3 days ago
Imagine a long driveway off an access road that continues to a narrow point of land along approximately 1,346 linear feet of Peachblossom Creek that leads to the Tred Avon River. This extraordinary and very private property does exist and it was christened “The Helm”, an apt name for the site’s shape that resembles the prow of a ship. After meandering along the private driveway sheltered by dense mature landscaping and trees, I parked on the circular drive. Walking around the house, I admired the panoramic views of the water and how the house is elevated high above the water to maximize views.