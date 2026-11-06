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Company of Heroes 3 Launches 3.0 Anniversary Update
8 days ago
Company of Heroes 3 has received its 3.0 update to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the real time strategy franchise. This major patch upgrades environmental weather systems, tactical artificial intelligence, and battlefield audio across core multiplayer and campaign modes. The release also prepares the game for the Operation Torch campaign expansion arriving later this November.