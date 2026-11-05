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Party At The Polls: Black Greek Organizations Celebrate
By Columns & Editorials,7 days ago
As North Carolina approaches Election Day, members of the Divine Nine, along with civil rights organizations, student groups, and community advocates, have organized a series of events throughout Durham and the Chapel Hill-Carrboro area focused on the 2026 midterm elections. Through these efforts, historically Black Greek-letter organizations (BGLOs) and their community partners have worked to promote voter participation, provide voter education and support election protection efforts.