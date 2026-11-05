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4 Ogden women among the wave of Democrats poised to flip seats in the Utah Legislature
By Tim Vandenack KSL,5 days ago
OGDEN — Over the years, Ogden and Weber County voters have sent numerous Democrats to the Utah House of Representatives. "It's really interesting, because in the '90s, five out of the six representatives in Weber County were Democrats," said Rosemary Lesser. She served two terms representing the county in the Utah House as a Democrat, from 2021 through 2024.
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