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Dolly Parton's estate drops lawsuit against singer's nephew after bitter legal battle
8 days ago
Dolly Parton's estate dropped the lawsuit against the country music icon's nephew, Bryan Seaver, on Thursday, Nov. 5. She's Alive LLC, the company run by Parton's manager, Danny Nozell, to oversee her estate, voluntarily dismissed the suit, which accused Seaver of leading a "campaign of threats" to profit from his aunt's estate, according to a notice filed in a Nashville court and obtained by USA TODAY.