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CRG Residential marks opening of 3 new multifamily communities
By Brad Randall,7 days ago
CRG Residential is celebrating an exciting milestone after unveiling three multifamily communities, representing $167.5 million in investment across three states. Three multifamily communities by CRG Residential have added 600 apartments across Indiana, Ohio, and Kentucky, the Indiana-based developer announced this week. At least one of the communities, The Slate Apartments...
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