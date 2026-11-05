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AxDo Bahamas and Excelerate Energy Ink Long-Term LNG Supply Deal
By Mohd,2 days ago
AxDo Bahamas Limited, a joint venture between Axpo and Domicisle LNG, has signed an 11-year agreement with Excelerate Energy to procure up to 16 TBtu of LNG annually as the anchor customer for a new offshore storage and distribution terminal off Grand Bahama. Scheduled to launch initial deliveries in 2027 using Jamaica-based logistics before deploying a dedicated Floating Storage Unit in 2028, the hub aims to bolster regional energy security and meet surging demand for power generation and marine bunkering. By establishing a reliable commercial foundation for cleaner-burning natural gas, the project provides cruise operators and commercial vessels in the Caribbean with an efficient transition fuel that eliminates sulphur emissions and significantly cuts greenhouse gases.