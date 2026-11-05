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Port of Málaga Completes Its First STS LNG Bunkering for a Cruise Ship
By Mohd,3 days ago
The Port of Málaga successfully completed its first ship-to-ship LNG bunkering operation for a cruise ship, delivering 300 cubic metres of liquefied natural gas to the ultra-luxury hybrid sailing vessel OE Corinthian via Axpo’s Alisios LNG. This milestone builds upon Málaga’s previous truck-to-ship and container vessel operations, reinforcing its expanding alternative fuel infrastructure. Driven by the port’s Puerto Verde initiative, the achievement highlights Málaga’s growing role as a strategic Mediterranean hub supporting the maritime industry’s energy transition.