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PIL Orders Seven New Methanol-Ready Container Vessels to Boost Green Fleet
By Mohd,3 days ago
Pacific International Lines (PIL) has ordered seven custom-designed 1,400 TEU methanol-ready container vessels from China’s Huanghai Shipbuilding for delivery between 2029 and 2030. Tailored with a 172-metre length and 25-metre width, the ships are engineered to optimize feeder and Intra-Asia network connectivity while integrating advanced energy-saving hydrodynamic technologies. This strategic fleet renewal initiative directly supports PIL’s overarching decarbonisation roadmap and its corporate target of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.