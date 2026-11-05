undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
A new scenic ferry ride straight to Washington’s “Little Norway” just launched: the Poulsbo Express goes from downtown Seattle to a festive holiday wonderland
By Kelly Dougher,7 days ago
Looking for an easy holiday getaway without the hassle of a long drive? A new seasonal ferry experience is making it simple to swap Seattle for a little Scandinavian charm this winter. FRS Clipper just introduced the Poulsbo Express, a festive day trip aboard the Emerald Clipper that takes you straight from downtown Seattle to Washington’s beloved “Little Norway.”
35