undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Senior Project sets off on its 20th year of exploration and discovery... and Oreos!
4 days ago
Senior Project, one of Warwick Valley High School’s most popular courses, marks a major milestone this year: the program's 20th year!. WVHS teacher Jeanine Fogler has been an advisor to the program for all 20 of them. She is joined by fellow high school teachers Dani Bugasch and Ryan DiCostanzo, and together they welcomed this year’s new cohort of Senior Project students during the program’s annual launch lunch. The program provides students an opportunity to do a deep dive into a subject of their choosing, something that piques their interest in unique ways. The program’s rigorous year-long schedule and set of deliverables challenge the students to “Explore their passion; discover themselves!” — the program’s motto.