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Lady Raiders Handle Charlotte In Season Opener
By Jamie T Lent,8 days ago
Behind a stellar defensive effort, the Lady Raider Basketball team started the year with a 64-37 victory over Charlotte on Thursday night at United Supermarkets Arena. Texas Tech held the 49ers scoreless for a 13 minute and 43 second stretch between the 2nd and 3rd quarters and allowed Charlotte to score only two points in the 2nd quarter and shoot just 34 percent from the floor.