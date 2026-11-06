undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Jay Parsons: Multifamily Has Reached an Inflection Point
By Christine Serlin,7 days ago
Multifamily fundamentals are finally turning a corner, but capital markets haven’t gotten the message yet. That was economist Jay Parsons’ key takeaway during his keynote at the Multifamily Executive Conference in early November in Newport Beach, California, where he pointed to falling apartment supply, strong absorption, improving occupancy, and recovering rent growth as evidence that 2026 has become an inflection point for the industry.