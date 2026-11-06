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Oilers fans give Nugent-Hopkins standing ovation for setting team record
By Anna Kulesa,8 days ago
Edmonton Oilers fans were excited to celebrate their longest-tenured player on Thursday. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins received a standing ovation from fans at Rogers Place after becoming the franchise all-time leader in games played. On Tuesday against the New Jersey Devils, Nugent-Hopkins played his 1,038th game with the Oilers passing Hockey Hall...