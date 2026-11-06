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Multifamily Developer Sentiment Slides as Headwinds Persist
By Christine Serlin,8 days ago
Multifamily developer confidence was down again year over year in the third quarter, according to the National Association of Home Builders’ (NAHB’s) Multifamily Market Survey. The Multifamily Production Index (MPI) had a reading of 41, down five points year over year, while the Multifamily Occupancy Index (MOI), at 69, also was down five points year over year.