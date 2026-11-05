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‘We expect them to deliver’: Arizona voters voice their needs with a new party in power
By Senna James,7 days ago
PHOENIX – “This isn’t a blue wave,” said Reginald Bolding, a former State Representative in Arizona. “This is the people’s wave.”. Arizona Democrats may have achieved a blue trifecta this midterm election retaining control of the governor’s office, and gaining control of both chambers of the state Legislature, a feat not accomplished in nearly six decades. As candidates declare victory, Arizona voters express hope that this new balance of power will ensure their voices are heard going forward.